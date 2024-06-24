You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953704

See the positives under the Nana Addo, Bawumia gov’t too -Prince David Osei to Ghanaians

Actor Prince David Osei has praised the government for the construction of the Borteyman Road and encouraged Ghanaians to focus on the positives achieved under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite the challenges.

He emphasized the need for unity and collaboration to propel Ghana's development, highlighting that the country is not alone in facing difficulties.

Prince David Osei expressed optimism about Ghana's economic recovery and called for responsible citizenship.

