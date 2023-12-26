See this rare photo of Nkrumah, JB Danquah beaming with smiles

General News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

A rare and captivating photo has emerged, capturing a moment in time when two towering figures of Ghana's history, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and J.B. Danquah, one of the leaders of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), sharing a light-hearted moment, beaming with smiles.



This rare photo holds historical significance, especially considering the political rift between the two and the complex political landscape of the time, marked by ideological differences and debates about the future direction of the newly independent nation prior to independence



The black-and-white photograph, believed to have been taken during a historical event or meeting, provides a unique glimpse into the personalities of these influential figures who played pivotal roles in shaping Ghana's destiny.



Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President, and J.B. Danquah, a prominent politician and scholar, are seen in the image exuding warmth and friendship.



