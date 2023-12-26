Seek new knowledge ahead of 2024–Bishop Dag

General News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Source: GNA

World renowned Evangelist Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has advised Christians to equip themselves with new knowledge to possess the new things God has in stock for them in 2024.



He urged them to seek such knowledge by listening to Christian messages or tapes and reading Christian literature.



Bishop Heward-Mills said this on Monday during a Christmas Day Celebration Service at the First Love Church dubbed, “Joy To The World”.



The First Love Church is one of the denominations founded by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills under the United Denominations originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches.



The Clergyman quoted from Colossians 3:10 which read, “and have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him.”



Bishop Heward-Mills said his continuous seeking of new knowledge was one of the secrets behind his ministry success story.



He recounted how as a final year medical student in the year 1988 at Suhum, a word from God to him launched him on the path of ministry.



“I heard God clearly speak into my ears, ‘from today you can teach.’ This new knowledge changed my life and marked the beginning of my new journey,” he added.



The Bishop urged Believers to devote themselves to earnest prayer and ask God to bring new ideas to their doorstep ahead of the new year.