Sefa Kayi urges Ashanti Regional Minister to seek peaceful resolution with ECG workers

General News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwame Sefa Kayi, the morning show host on Peace FM, has advised the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, to seek a peaceful resolution to his ongoing dispute with officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the region.



Sefa Kayi suggested that rather than adopting a confrontational approach, the minister should consider extending a cordial apology to the employees of the power supply company to resolve the matter amicably.



In light of the recent tensions, workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana have been exerting pressure on the Ashanti Regional Minister to apologize for his involvement in the arrest of their Ashanti East Manager, Mark Wiafe Asomani.



Addressing the media during a press briefing last week, the minister expressed his perspective on the situation, stating, "It's ironic that they claim not to be under my jurisdiction, yet they wish to instruct me on how to fulfill my security obligations as stipulated in the Securities and Intelligence Act of 2020, Act 10(30)."



Simon Osei-Mensah defended his decision to authorize the arrest of Mr. Asomani, arguing that ECG's actions constituted a defiance of his authority as the regional minister.