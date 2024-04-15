Sefwi Akontombra MP honors exceptional contributors with donations and recognition

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

The Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Djornuboah Tetteh, has shown his appreciation for outstanding individuals and institutions in his constituency by supporting 100 of the best-performing entities.



This generous gesture included citations, 32-inch televisions, wheelchairs, and undisclosed financial assistance.



According to Adomonline reports, the recipients were chosen from a diverse range of sectors including security services, education (both teaching and non-teaching staff), schools, media practitioners, commercial drivers from the GPRTU, tricycle riders, health workers, and more.



Each beneficiary received a 32-inch television set, while institutions were also given citations and financial support.



This initiative, led by the MP, aims to acknowledge and reward exceptional achievements within the constituency.



Alex Djornuboah Tetteh expressed that this act of giving back is part of his responsibility after being entrusted with the mandate since his election in 2016. He highlighted his efforts in creating jobs for the youth and bringing development to the constituency through both his personal funds and government support.



During the donation ceremony, the MP was honored with the title of Sompahene of the Sefwi Wiawso traditional area by the chiefs.



Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the chief of Sefwi Akontombra, Nana Kwabena Ebi II, expressed deep appreciation for the MP's consistent support and motivation. He emphasized the positive impact such acts of kindness have on the community and its overall development.