Sekondi MP Egyapa Mercer supports 420 market women with GHC420K

Politics of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: Beach FM Online

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, MP for Sekondi Constituency, has provided GHC 420,000 to 420 market women, offering each GHC 1,000 to boost their businesses.



Celebrating his 51st birthday with the traders, Mercer emphasized the support was not influenced by party lines but aimed at addressing the challenges market women face in accessing loans.



This initiative, through the Egyapa Care Foundation, comes in response to similar support from NDC’s Lawyer Blay Armah, whom Mercer accused of using financial aid as a political strategy.



Mercer intends to extend support to other market women who were initially left out.