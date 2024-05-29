Sekondi MP gifts GHC1,000 each to 420 traders to recapitalise businesses

Politics of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Egyapa Care Foundation, led by MP Andrew Egyapa Mercer has distributed GHC1,000 cash grants to 420 traders in Sekondi, as part of his 51st birthday celebration.



Mercer emphasized that the foundation's aim was to aid various groups in his constituency.



The grants was distributed without political bias with the aim of assisting traders facing capital challenges.



Mercer promised to further support and urged beneficiaries to utilize the funds wisely.



Queen Mother of Sekondi Market, Nana Krah, expressed gratitude for the MP's attention to women's needs in the constituency.