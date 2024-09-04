Sekyedumase Chief wades into US$3.5m Adjiriganor properties matter

General News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Nana Antwi Boasiako II, Sekyedumasehene, has expressed deep disappointment over the demolition of ten buildings owned by businessman George Oti Bonsu in Accra on April 7, 2024.



In a petition to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's vice presidential candidate, he highlighted the emotional impact on the Sekyedumase community, noting that Bonsu's ties to prominent NPP members and his contributions to the region make the demolition particularly distressing.



The Sekyedumasehene has urged Prempeh to advocate for a fair judicial review and compensation to restore peace and maintain goodwill between the community and the ruling party.