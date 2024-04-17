Self-acclaimed businessman remanded for robbing former 2nd Lady Matilda Amissah-Arthur

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A self-proclaimed businessman, Yahuza Osumanu, has been remanded into prison custody after being accused of attacking and robbing former 2nd Lady Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur, Kasapafmonline reports.



The incident, which took place on December 5, 2023, saw Osumanu allegedly robbing Mrs. Amissah-Arthur of various currencies, including GH¢3,000, USDS2,200, and Fifty Euros, along with a gold watch and necklace valued at GH¢20,000 and GH¢5,000 respectively.



Osumanu, who faces 26 counts including robbery and money laundering, pleaded not guilty to all charges.



The Court, presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, has adjourned the case to May 2, 2024, directing the Prosecution to file the complement of their disclosures.



Additionally, businessman David Adjaye and three others were also reportedly robbed at gunpoint by Osumanu of their valuable properties.



The Prosecution stated that Osumanu, between the second quarter of 2023 and December 2023, was involved in several residential robberies in areas like Airport, Cantonments, Tesano, and Ridge.



The Prosecution further detailed instances of Osumanu's alleged robberies, including the robbery of Augustine Kwesi Okere, Daniel Kwame Osafo, Tracy Osei-Hyeaman, and Margaret Alice Shaw. These incidents involved thefts of expensive watches, jewelry, and significant amounts of cash.



Osumanu's arrest came after a series of investigations, during which he reportedly admitted to the robberies. He is said to have acquired a number of properties through unlawful activities.



Investigations are ongoing, and Osumanu remains in custody awaiting further legal proceedings.