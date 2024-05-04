Self-proclaimed traditional ruler remanded over alleged murder of military officer

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Benlord Ababio, also known as Nana Barima Ababio, who claims traditional leadership in Millennium City, Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa, Central Region, Ghana, has been remanded into police custody, Graphic Online reports.



He was arraigned at the Achimota District Court on Friday, May 3, 2024, and charged with murder.



During the court proceedings presided over by Prince Owusu, Ababio was identified as a National Security operative.



The prosecution detailed that he allegedly shot Lance Corporal Michael Danso over a land dispute on April 30, 2024. The incident occurred when Danso and his colleagues were reporting a trespass case at the Millennium City Police Station.



The prosecution's account stated that Ababio attacked and fatally shot Lance Corporal Danso while he was seated in a Toyota Rav4 vehicle.



Following the shooting, Ababio was disarmed and arrested for further investigation. The court was informed that investigations into the matter are ongoing.



As a result of these charges, Ababio has been remanded into police custody pending his next court appearance on May 16, 2024.