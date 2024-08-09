Self-styled anti-terrorism consultant exposed

General News of Friday, 9 August 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Owula Mangortey, an anti-terrorism consultant, has been exposed for using AI-generated images to falsely depict himself in meetings with Ghana's military top brass.



The doctored photos, shared on social media, showed him with senior officers like the Chief of Army Staff, but were discredited as fabricated.



Mangortey's actions, along with his contradictory claims of working for both the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC, have raised serious questions about his credibility and integrity, undermining his purported connections and influence.