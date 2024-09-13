Senegal roads have no potholes – Wanderlust Ghana

General News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Wanderlust Ghana, a travel enthusiast group, has praised Senegal for its well-maintained roads, noting they are free of potholes and supported by efficient toll systems.



In an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Wanderlust contrasted Senegal’s excellent infrastructure with Ghana’s poor road conditions, criticizing delays caused by bad roads and poorly managed drivers.



They highlighted how drivers in Francophone Africa are more considerate, particularly on single-carriageways and highways.



Wanderlust emphasized that travel within Ghana is much slower compared to other African countries, where long distances can be covered more efficiently.