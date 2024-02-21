Senior High Schools owe ECG over GH₵45m, efforts to recover debts underway – ECG boss

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has disclosed that Senior High Schools nationwide owe the company over GH₵45 million.



This revelation came as part of a broader nationwide effort by ECG to recover outstanding debts, clarifies Mr. Dubik Mahama.



Expressing concern over the mounting debt from various customers, he stressed that “Currently, the schools’ bill is pushing towards almost GHC45m in arrears,” Mr. Dubik Mahama told TV3 in an interview, noting, “Across the nation, put everything together we should be in the region of GH₵2.5bn debt based on debt stock that I am seeing.”



While expressing regret for any inconvenience caused, Mr. Dubik Mahama assured that the disconnection at Accra Academy was not the primary goal of the company.



“For Accra Academy and co, I am sorry for what happened yesterday, I know it was a traumatising experience. That was not the main aim of the company. I had a conversation with the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, and he has promised to have a meeting with me before the end of this week, so we can find a long-lasting solution to these issues and how to treat them going forward,” he stated



The ECG recently announced that Accra Academy Senior High School was disconnected from the power grid due to an unpaid debt of GH¢400,000.