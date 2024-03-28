Senior medical officer calls for increased TB education in local languages

Health News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Dr. Emmanuel Addipa-Adapoe, a Senior Medical Officer at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (GARH), has emphasized the need for more education on Tuberculosis (TB) in languages understood by the public.



According to a Graphic Online report, the officer believes this approach will encourage more people to voluntarily undergo TB testing for early detection and treatment, which is free in public hospitals across the country.



Dr. Addipa-Adapoe highlighted the challenge of language barriers, noting that many people may not fully grasp the information due to the prevalence of English in educational campaigns.



The GARH recently conducted a one-week TB screening program at various locations in Accra, including Osu, Tudu Market, Art Centre, Tema Station, and the VVIP Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, as part of the World Tuberculosis Day commemoration.



This annual event, observed on March 24, aims to raise awareness about TB screening and treatment and renew stakeholders' commitment to ending the disease.



This year's theme is "Yes! We can end TB."



Dr. Addipa-Adapoe emphasized the importance of early detection, as untreated TB can spread to other parts of the body, such as the spine. He encouraged individuals to take the initiative to undergo screening at hospitals, where screening and treatment for TB are provided free of charge.



He cautioned against self-medication, emphasizing the potential dangers, even with commonly used medications like paracetamol, which can cause irreversible organ damage if overdosed.



The Greater Accra Regional Hospital will continue to offer free screening and six-month treatment to individuals diagnosed with TB throughout the year. Dr. Addipa-Adapoe's advocacy for increased TB education in local languages underscores the importance of effective communication in public health campaigns to combat TB and other diseases.