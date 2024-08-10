Senior officer to sue Ghana Police over unfair promotions

General News of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ayamga Yakubu Akolgo has informed the Attorney General of his intent to sue the Ghana Police Service over what he describes as "unfair promotion" practices.



In a writ dated August 8, 2024, ACP Akolgo alleges that junior officers have been promoted over senior officers without just cause, in violation of due process.



He criticizes the recent promotion criteria as lacking transparency and fairness, calling them "unjust, unfair, unlawful, and unconstitutional."



Akolgo's legal action aims to address what he perceives as a denial of fair opportunity within the service.