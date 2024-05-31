Sentencing set for 11 July as Trump says verdict 'a disgrace'

General News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: BBC

Donald Trump has been found guilty on all counts in his historic New York criminal trial, becoming the first former or sitting president to be convicted of a crime as he makes a bid to return to the White House.



A panel of 12 Manhattan jurors unanimously convicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records on Thursday, with sentencing now set for 11 July.



Over a six-week trial, the court heard from 22 witnesses, including Stormy Daniels, whose alleged sexual encounter with the former president was at the centre of the case.



Trump, 77, called the verdict a "disgrace", adding: "We'll fight to the end."

The former president was accused of having concealed a payment to buy the silence of Ms Daniels, a former adult-film star, in the final days of his 2016 election campaign.