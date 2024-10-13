Senyo Hosi calls for Kan-Dapaah’s resignation over increasing ‘galamsey’

General News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: onuaonline.com

Senyo Hosi, a member of the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey, has called for the resignation of National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah over the ongoing illegal mining crisis.



Hosi criticized the Minister for being passive while heavy equipment is transported to galamsey sites, questioning how such machinery could reach sensitive areas without National Security's knowledge.



He accused the government of ignoring the issue, alleging that it knows the financiers behind illegal mining.



His comments come amid military operations aimed at halting illegal mining activities, which he claims show a lack of commitment from the government to tackle the problem effectively.