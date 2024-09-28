'Seriously ill' Ghanaian activist denied bail - How the BBC reported Barker-Vormawor's detention

General News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: BBC

Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and 11 others have been denied bail despite his illness.



They face charges including unlawful assembly and assault on a public officer after organizing a three-day anti-illegal mining protest in Accra.



The demonstration, led by Democracy Hub, aimed to highlight the environmental damage caused by illegal mining, known as "galamsey."



The practice has polluted 60% of Ghana’s water.



Clashes with police resulted in over 50 arrests.



Critics, including opposition leader John Mahama, condemned the police's heavy-handed response.



President Akufo-Addo has deployed security forces to curb illegal mining, but concerns remain.