'Seriously ill' Ghanaian activist denied bail - How the BBC reported Barker-Vormawor's detention

General News of Saturday, 28 September 2024
Source: BBC
Ghanaian activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and 11 others have been denied bail despite his illness.
They face charges including unlawful assembly and assault on a public officer after organizing a three-day anti-illegal mining protest in Accra.
The demonstration, led by Democracy Hub, aimed to highlight the environmental damage caused by illegal mining, known as "galamsey."
The practice has polluted 60% of Ghana’s water.
Clashes with police resulted in over 50 arrests.
Critics, including opposition leader John Mahama, condemned the police's heavy-handed response.
President Akufo-Addo has deployed security forces to curb illegal mining, but concerns remain.