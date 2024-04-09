Serwaa Amihere paid Ghc20,000 to Henry Fitz as ransom – Police

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that television broadcaster Serwaa Amihere paid Ghc20,000 as ransom to Henry Fitz.



Shockingly, despite receiving the money, Fitz proceeded to leak the intimate video featuring him and Serwaa Amihere.



According to police reports, Henry Fitz is currently evading capture and is considered a fugitive. Efforts are underway to apprehend him.



In a related development, law enforcement authorities have arrested one of Fitz's two accomplices. The authorities are pursuing charges against Henry Fitz and his accomplices for conspiracy to commit non-consensual sharing of intimate images.



This incident stems from the leaked video depicting Serwaa Amihere engaged in an intimate moment with Henry Fitz, which circulated on social media.



The footage captured Fitz kissing the broadcaster all over her body while she expressed audible appreciation for his actions.












