Seven babies delivered at Korle-Bu on morning of Christmas

Health News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: GNA

Seven babies were delivered in the early hours of Christmas day at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra for six mothers.



The babies, two boys, three girls and a set of twins, were delivered between the hours of 0006 dawn and 1000 on Monday December 25.



Three out of the seven deliveries were through Spontaneous Vagina Delivery (SVD) while the other three where through Cesearian Sections (CS).



The mothers recieved their babies with so much joy, saying, describing it as their best Christmas gift.



Mrs Akorfa Glover, 30, was the first mother to welcome her babies “a set of twins” at exactly 0005 hours on Christmas Day at the Hospital through SVD. She delivered healthy baby girls, each of them weighed 3.2 kilograms (kg) at birth.



Mrs Glover told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that her babies were "Blessed babies” as she conceived them 15 years after marriage when doctors had declared her infertile.



“I had some complications during this pregnancy so I was admitted here, at the maternity ward two weeks ago, and I have been under close monitoring, my due date was supposed to be the first week in January, but my water broke on Friday unexpectedly, and little did I know that my babies would be privileged to share a birthday with Jesus Christ, ” she said.



She thanked God for such a miracle saying, “I will name these girls Jesus Babies”.



Another happy mother Mrs Gifty Appiah said the doctors told her that her baby boy would be due by the first week of January 2024.



She said surprisingly, she went into labour at about 10 am Sunday morning and had her baby at 0800 hours on Christmas Day.



All the mothers were filled with so much joy as friends and family visited to congratulate them.



Some companies were also there to share gifts with the newborn babies and thier mothers.