Seventy percent of double track schools to reverse to single track system

General News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, announced that 70% of Senior High Schools (SHS) currently operating on the double-track system will switch back to the single-track system at the start of the new academic year.



He mentioned that the government is making arrangements to provide necessary infrastructure to schools that can accommodate all their students, enabling them to transition to the single-track system.



Dr. Adutwum made these remarks at the 2024 Ghana Teacher Prize awards ceremony held in Kumasi, which was organized by the National Teaching Council (NTC) under the auspices of the Ministry of Education (MOE).