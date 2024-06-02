Shai Osudoku District takes the Lead: Launches sustainable zero- waste project in schools

Regional News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Class FM Online

Zoomlion Foundation and Ghana Education have launched the Zero Waste Project in schools to promote sustainable practices through education.



The initiative, starting in the Shai Osudoku District, aims to expand across Greater Accra.



Regional Director of Education, Stephen Abamfo, emphasized the importance of instilling a zero-waste mindset in students.



The project includes integrating recycling into visual arts programs, appointing advocates, and organizing essay competitions on zero waste.



Apostle Theophilus Kusi highlighted the role of education in environmental stewardship. The initiative seeks to foster a culture of waste reduction and recycling among students, ensuring a cleaner and greener environment.