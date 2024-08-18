Shai Traditional Council dedicates festival to protect Dodowa Forest Reserve

Regional News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

The Shai Traditional Council's Ngmayem Festival this year will focus on environmental sustainability, particularly protecting the Dodowa Forest Reserve, which faces threats from encroachment.



Recently, the Dodowa Forest was declared a security zone due to concerns about its destruction.



To address this, a tree-planting initiative and measures to clear encroachments will be implemented.



The festival, themed "Promoting Environmental Sustainability through our Cultural Heritage," starts September 23 and ends October 21.



A noise-making ban will be in place from September 10 to October 14, with some exceptions for political activities.