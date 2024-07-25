Sharks off Brazil coast test positive for cocaine

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: BBC

Scientists have discovered high levels of cocaine in Brazilian sharpnose sharks off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.



Testing by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation revealed concentrations in the sharks' muscles and livers up to 100 times higher than those in other aquatic creatures.



The cocaine likely enters the water through illegal drug labs, excrement from drug users, or possibly from traffickers' discarded cocaine packs. Marine eco-toxicologist Sara Novais highlighted the significance and potential concern of the findings.



All the female sharks tested were pregnant, but the effects on their fetuses remain unknown. Further research is needed to determine the drug's impact on shark behavior.