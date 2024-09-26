Shatta Wale drops political advice on how his fans should vote

Politics of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has urged his fans to make informed choices in the upcoming December 7 elections.



During his performance at the Ghana Report Concert at Independence Square, he encouraged voters to be mindful and avoid being influenced by empty promises or manipulative tactics.



Known for his neutral stance on politics, Shatta Wale emphasized, “Vote wisely, and don’t fall for any fun fooling.”



His comments come amid rising protests and calls for justice after the detention of some #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters, with several celebrities joining the #FreetheCitizens campaign on social media.