Sheinbaum to be Mexico's first woman leader, exit polls say

General News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: BBC

Claudia Sheinbaum is poised to become Mexico's first female president, according to exit polls, with a projected 56% of the vote.



Her Morena party has claimed victory, although her opponent, Xóchitl Gálvez, has urged patience for official results.



Violence marred the election, with attacks on polling stations reported. Sheinbaum, a former mayor of Mexico City, enjoys the support of outgoing President López Obrador. Her opponent, Gálvez, criticizes López Obrador's handling of violence and promises to strengthen democratic institutions.



The winning candidate will assume office in September, as Mexico faces significant challenges in security and governance.