Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey appointed incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth

In a momentous announcement at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa, Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been chosen as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.



This landmark appointment underscores the significance of diverse leadership within the organization and represents a proud moment for both Ghana and the



The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent states, boasting a combined population of approximately 2.7 billion people.



Remarkably, over 60% of this population is under the age of 29, showcasing the Commonwealth's immense potential to engage and empower its youth. The organization encompasses a blend of advanced economies and developing nations, with a notable presence of small states, many of which are island nations.



The Commonwealth Secretariat plays a crucial role in supporting member countries by nurturing democratic and inclusive institutions, strengthening governance, and promoting justice and human rights. Its initiatives are geared toward fostering economic growth, enhancing trade, building national resilience, and tackling urgent global challenges such as climate change, debt, and inequality.



As the successor to outgoing Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, Baroness Scotland of the United Kingdom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey faces a vital role in leading these efforts.



A seasoned lawyer, diplomat, and politician, she was selected over two other strong African contenders: Senator Joshua Setipa of Lesotho and Dr. Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia.



This CHOGM also marks the first full Commonwealth summit since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, as well as the inaugural summit presided over by King Charles III as Head of the Commonwealth.



Botchwey's leadership promises to navigate the Commonwealth into a new era of cooperation and solidarity among its member states.