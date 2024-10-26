You are here: HomeNews2024 10 26Article 1998578

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey appointed incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth

In a momentous announcement at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Apia, Samoa, Honourable Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been chosen as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

This landmark appointment underscores the significance of diverse leadership within the organization and represents a proud moment for both Ghana and the

