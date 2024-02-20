Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey seeks Bangladesh's support for Commonwealth Secretary-General position

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bangladesh and Ghana recently held a meeting to discuss the enhancement of trade and commerce between the two countries.



The meeting, attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ghana's Foreign and Regional Integration Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, took place at Ganabhaban.



During the meeting, both countries identified several areas for potential improvement, including agriculture, information and communication technology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, jute, leather, and garments.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina emphasised the need for enhanced trade and commerce with African countries and suggested that African nations could import jute and jute products as well as textile items from Bangladesh.



Ghana's Foreign Minister expressed hope for increased bilateral engagement and proposed cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, ICT, and agro-based food products.



Additionally, the Ghanaian foreign minister sought Bangladesh's support for her country's candidature in the upcoming election of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, scheduled for October.



Sheikh Hasina acknowledged the active role of the Commonwealth in enhancing investment and human resource training and emphasised the need for capable leadership in the post of Secretary-General.