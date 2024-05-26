You are here: HomeNews2024 05 26Article 1942406

Source: Asaase Radio

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey talks “Commonwealth” at the University of Buckingham

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey at the University of Buckingham Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey at the University of Buckingham

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and candidate for Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, has proposed strategies to enhance socio-economic benefits for Commonwealth citizens amidst challenges like disinformation and declining trust in democracy.

She emphasized international collaboration to address global issues like climate change and economic inequality, particularly benefiting developing countries.

Botchwey highlighted the link between socio-economic outcomes and democracy, stressing the need for governments to deliver on citizens' expectations.

As a key figure in Ghanaian politics and diplomacy, Botchwey aims to lead transformative change within the Commonwealth if elected Secretary-General.

