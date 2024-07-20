Shop keepers, traders grapple with stench and effluence from Tema Station restroom

Regional News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

A septic tank at Tema Station in Accra has overflowed, flooding one of the city’s busiest bus terminals with sewage.



Traders and shop owners are grappling with the mess, noting that this is the third such incident.



Complaints about the tank's frequent overflows have previously been ignored, impacting businesses due to decreased customer traffic.



Facility operators blamed the spill on excessive solid waste but declined further comment, with one worker threatening to damage media equipment.



Sanitation officers have been contacted to address the issue and mitigate further damage.