‘Show your appreciation to Free SHS Policy by massively voting for NPP’ – Akosua Frema-Opare

Politics of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has urged women to show appreciation for the government’s Free SHS Policy by voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.



She highlighted how the policy, initiated in 2017, has eased financial burdens on families.



Osei-Opare made her appeal during the inauguration of new market facilities in Kumasi, funded by her office after recent fire outbreaks.



The queen mother of Kumasi market traders thanked Osei-Opare for her support, pledging that traders would vote for Dr. Bawumia and NPP candidates to ensure continued development.