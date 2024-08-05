You are here: HomeNews2024 08 05Article 1966778

Source: GNA

Shun activities that have the potential to derail the peace and stability of the country – Rev. Adu-Gyamfi

Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi

Ghanaians have been urged to avoid actions and statements that could threaten the country's peace and stability, particularly in the upcoming December elections.

Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council, emphasized the importance of using non-violent methods to address grievances.

At a stakeholders' forum in Kumasi, he highlighted the need for tolerance, transparency, and accountability.

The forum aimed to promote peaceful elections by fostering trust among political actors and institutions.

The ECOWAS Commission and Electoral Commission assured their commitment to a fair and credible election process, urging voters to verify their registration details.

