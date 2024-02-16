Shutdown looms for Korle-Bu Renal Unit as financial strain impacts service delivery

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The renal dialysis unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is at risk of imminent shutdown due to financial constraints preventing the purchase of necessary consumables.



Prof. Vincent Boiman, the Head of the Unit, warns that the unit is accumulating debt with every dialysis session, losing GH₵380 per patient.



According to him, the financial strain is impacting service delivery, and indicated that the unit may have to shut down if the situation persists.



"We are actually incurring costs which are not being paid for," Prof. Boiman explained in an interview on JoyNews.



"In terms of improving their quality of life, in terms of prolonging their treatment in the long term or giving them a chance of surviving for a long time and good treatment satisfaction, probably, we may not be able to provide all these things because we are not charging at the rate that will help us to buy the consumables needed."



"For instance, what if this unit closes in the next one or two months because we are running out of consumables and we are dialysing at the rate that we can’t buy enough?" he questioned.