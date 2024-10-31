Siaw Ampadu installed Tufohene of Kwahu Obomeng

Regional News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Samuel Siaw Ampadu, a well-known businessman and former Co-Chairman of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, has been installed as the Tufohene of Kwahu Obomeng, now known as Nana Siaw II.



The ceremony took place on October 26, 2024, at the Kwahu Obomeng Chief’s Palace and was attended by local dignitaries and community members.



During the installation, the Chief of Kwahu Obomeng, Odeefo Nana Effah Pinamang III, urged Nana Siaw II to embrace truthfulness and a servant-leader approach, emphasizing that true leadership is about supporting community growth.



The event featured traditional cultural displays, highlighting Nana Siaw II’s commitment to his new role.