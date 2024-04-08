Siblings fined GH¢1,320 for assaulting public officers in Ashaiman court

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has levied fines totaling GH¢1,320 on two siblings for verbally assaulting four public officers, with Safianu Osumanu fined GH¢720 and Aishatu Osu­manu GH¢600.



Failure to pay the fines will result in a three-month prison sentence, as ruled by Judge Simon Gaga, after the accused pleaded guilty to five counts of assault, offensive conduct, and disturbing court proceedings.



According to Police Chief Inspector Chris­tian Oscar Norgbedzi, prosecutor in the case, the complainants include a janitor at the Ashaiman District Court, Ms. Millicent Zogli, along with Inspector Henry Tetteh Nartey, Corporal David Kwame Nyong, and Lance Corporal Rebecca Addo, all public officers.



The prosecution detailed that the accused, accompanying their mother to court for a civil suit, engaged in verbal abuse directed at Ms. Zogli within the court premises, expressing discontent over the court's ruling against their mother.



Their unruly behavior escalated to disrupting court proceedings, prompting intervention attempts by the police, leading to a physical altercation and subsequent arrest of the siblings.