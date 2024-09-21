Sigh of relief for Ghana's (not-so) new gender equality law

General News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: BBC

Ghana has passed the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act 2024, nearly 30 years after it was first proposed.



The law ensures at least 30% of leadership positions in government, state agencies, and trade unions are held by women, with a goal of reaching 50% by 2030.



It also bans gender-based discrimination and offers tax incentives for private companies that hire more women. While advocates celebrate the law, they worry about enforcement.



The law is expected to boost women’s participation in politics and other decision-making roles ahead of Ghana's upcoming elections.