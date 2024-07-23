Sika Wo Fie: Students of OWASS arrested in armed robbery relocate to USA

General News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Two of three Opoku Ware School (OWASS) students, arrested for an attempted armed robbery in Kumasi, have relocated to the USA.



The suspects, Akwasi Adu Donkor, Owusu Appiah Raphael, and Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo, had attacked a taxi driver in August 2022 but were acquitted on technical grounds due to witness no-shows.



Well-off parents of two boys reportedly compensated the taxi driver and car owner with new vehicles and financial settlements, ensuring the driver did not testify.



The two now in the USA are hoping to start afresh and have learned from the incident.