Sinapi Aba savings and loans donates GHC70K towards KATH renovation

Health News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

There is a growing call for households, private institutions, and philanthropic organizations in the Ashanti region to contribute towards the "Heal Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital" initiative.



As part of efforts to support the Asantehene in his quest to refurbish the hospital, Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans Limited has made a generous cash donation of Seventy Thousand Ghana Cedis.



The donation aligns with the Asantehene's appeal for a collective effort to raise $10 million for the renovation of the vital health facility in Kumasi.



Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans Limited made the donation during a courtesy visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia.



Tony Fosu, the Chief Executive Officer of Sinapi, emphasized the significance of the company's support towards ensuring quality healthcare delivery to the people of the Ashanti region and beyond.



The renovation of the hospital is part of the Asantehene's legacy project in celebration of his silver jubilee anniversary, set to be marked in April.



Expressing gratitude, Mr. Fosu commended the King for his exemplary leadership over the past 25 years, which has fostered an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.



In response, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II acknowledged the pivotal role of financial institutions like Sinapi Aba in fostering the growth of individuals and businesses, especially in accessing financial services.



He lauded Sinapi Aba's resilience and determination, urging them to continue their good work and strive for greater achievements beyond their 30-year milestone.



The Board Chairman for Sinapi Aba, Kwasi Atta Antwi, and Board Member Dorothy Danso also expressed their gratitude to the King for his unwavering support and encouragement throughout the years, inviting him to the company's upcoming anniversary celebration later in the year.