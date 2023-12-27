Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa’s effort has brought global attention to Ghana – John Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Former president of Ghana cum flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has appreciated the effort of Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian lady who has attempted to break the Guinness Record of the longest singing marathon.



The NDC presidential candidate shared a tweet on the X space and according to him, the young Ghanaian lady is on the verge of succeeding in the challenge as she has a few hours to achieve her goal.



He said Afua Asantewaa’s effort has brought global attention to Ghana and that has opened an avenue to give a spotlight on the strength, agency, and industry of Ghanaian women.



“Afua Asantewaa, a young Ghanaian woman, is on her fourth day of attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest Sing-A-Thon. She has some 25 hours left to break the existing record and her tenacity is worth celebrating. Her effort has brought global attention to Ghana and a chance to showcase the strength, agency, and industry of Ghanaian women”, John Mahama tweeted.



Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s attempt to break the Guinness Record for the longest singing marathon, which was in 2012 won by Sunil Waghmare kicked off on December 24, 2023, and is scheduled to end on December 27, 2023, at the Akwaaba Park.



The challenge since it began has seen the attendance of prominent figures including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and showbiz personalities such as Cina Soul, Efya, Kwabena Kwabena, Afronitaaa, Nana Ama McBrown, Piesie Esther, Dancegod Llyod, Akuapem Poloo at the singathon grounds to support Asantewaa.



