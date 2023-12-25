Sing-a-thon: You’ll make history - Dr. Bawumia tells Asantewaa

General News of Monday, 25 December 2023

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed confidence in Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's potential to create history as she endeavors to break the Guinness World Records for the longest individual singing marathon in Ghana.



Commencing on December 24, the broadcast journalist has set an ambitious goal of four days and nine hours to surpass the current record held by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare.



Waghmare's impressive feat of singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012, currently stands at 102 hours.



The presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) conveying his support, on Facebook said, "Wishing Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum all the best as she takes on the challenge of breaking the singathon record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare. Your passion and talent shine brightly, and I’m confident you’ll definitely make history. Keep singing your heart out! We are with you."



Aduonum, a mother of three, kicked off the marathon with the iconic Osibisa track 'Woyaya' and seamlessly transitioned into a medley of seasonal Ghanaian gospel hits from artistes such as Tagoe Sisters, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Yaw Sarpong, and Esther Smith.



Demonstrating versatility, she shifted to secular tunes by popular artistes including Shatta Wale, Ebony Reigns, Wendy Shay, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Adina, Samini, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, among others.



