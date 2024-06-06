You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947236

Singapore now has the world’s most powerful passport

Singapore holds the world's most powerful passport with a score of 91.15, allowing entry to 168 countries without visa requirements.

Italy ranks second, granting visa-free access to 107 countries.

Japan's passport ranks 13th globally and second in Asia, with visa-free access to 143 countries.

European countries dominate the list, with Italy, Spain, and France leading.

Poland has the lowest score among EU countries at 88.61, granting visa-free access to 100 countries. German passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 91 countries.

