Singapore now has the world’s most powerful passport

Diasporia News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Visa Guide

Singapore holds the world's most powerful passport with a score of 91.15, allowing entry to 168 countries without visa requirements.



Italy ranks second, granting visa-free access to 107 countries.



Japan's passport ranks 13th globally and second in Asia, with visa-free access to 143 countries.



European countries dominate the list, with Italy, Spain, and France leading.



Poland has the lowest score among EU countries at 88.61, granting visa-free access to 100 countries. German passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 91 countries.