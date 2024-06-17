Singapore races to clean up beaches after oil spill

General News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: BBC

A Netherlands-flagged dredger collided with a Singaporean vessel, causing a major oil spill that has blackened Singapore's southern coastline.



About 400 tonnes of oil leaked into the sea, with some washing ashore. Swimming and sea activities are prohibited in Sentosa, and several beaches are closed.



While initial surveys show no major impact on marine biodiversity, volunteers say it may be too early to tell. Contractors and volunteers are working to clean up the spill, with 1.5km of oil-absorbent container booms deployed near beaches.



The government is monitoring the situation to mitigate further damage.