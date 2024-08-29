You are here: HomeNews2024 08 29Article 1974731

Sit up to avoid confusion on Dec. 7 – Mahama warns EC

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC flagbearer, has called for a forensic audit of the voters' register, highlighting issues with its accuracy ahead of the 2024 elections.

He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to address these problems to prevent confusion on election day, emphasizing the EC's role in ensuring peaceful elections.

Mahama pointed out specific concerns, including missing names, unauthorized transfers, and issues with proxy registrations, and urged the EC to improve its processes to maintain public trust in the electoral system.


