Six arrested over fatal stabbing of okada rider at Ga South funeral

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: occupygh.com/

Six people have been arrested for the fatal stabbing of an Okada rider at a funeral in Ga South.



The incident occurred early in the morning, and the victim, who was rushed to the hospital, revealed before dying that a friend had stabbed him during an altercation.



The community, seeking justice, called for security assistance, leading to the prompt arrests. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the details of the incident.



The event has deeply shaken the community.