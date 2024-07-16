Six found dead at Grand Hyatt hotel in Bangkok

General News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: BBC

At least six people have been found dead at a hotel in Thailand's capital, Bangkok.



A spokesperson for the Thai government said that the dead were all Vietnamese-American nationals.



Local media initially suggested there had been a shooting at the five-star Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, but police dismissed these reports and said there was no evidence of a shooting.



Local media are now reporting that the victims may have been poisoned, however this has not been confirmed.



Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has ordered an investigation into the deaths, saying he does not want the case to affect the country's image or have an impact on tourism.