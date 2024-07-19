Six more secessionists found guilty, convicted

General News of Friday, 19 July 2024

The High Court has convicted six out of seven individuals for their involvement with the Western Togoland Restoration Front, a prohibited organization.



They faced charges including attending meetings, contributing funds, and possessing arms illegally.



After a two-year trial, Justice Comfort Tasiame found Kofi Amemako, Abraham Atsu Serworvor, Agbeshie Nyavor, Stanley Gbogbo, Courage Aziedu Numavor, Enoch Agbenu, and William Korsi Ahiabenu guilty.



Mawuli Amedziko was acquitted due to lack of evidence.



The court is currently hearing mitigation pleas before sentencing