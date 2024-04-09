Six schools in Sekondi-Takoradi benefit from Smart Classroom project

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Six schools in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Area (STMA) in the Western Region are now equipped with modern educational tools and technology under the Smart Classroom intervention project.



The project, according to Graphic Online, includes tablets, laptops, charging cabinets, electronic kits, and projectors, aimed at enhancing the learning experience for students.



During a handover ceremony at one of the beneficiary schools in Mbredane, the Metropolitan Director of Education, Sally Nelly Coleman, commended the STMA for selecting Mbredane School for the project.



She emphasized the importance of protecting the equipment to ensure that all students and teachers can benefit from the initiative.



The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the STMA, Abdul Mumin-Issah, highlighted the assembly's commitment to addressing the educational needs of the Mberedane community. He mentioned plans to construct an additional classroom block and provide teachers' accommodation and furniture to enhance the learning environment.



Mumin-Issah expressed optimism that the community would produce outstanding professionals in various fields due to the improved educational infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of teachers' quarters in retaining qualified educators to impart knowledge and nurture talented students for the community and the nation at large.



The Smart Classroom project aims to enhance the innovativeness of schoolchildren at the basic educational level. It is part of a broader effort to bridge the educational gap between rural and urban schools and prepare students for future challenges in a technology-driven world.



The initiative reflects the collaborative efforts of community leaders and their dedication to embracing development. It is expected that the project will not only benefit current students but also lay a foundation for future generations to excel academically and contribute positively to society.