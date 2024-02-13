You are here: HomeNews2024 02 13Article 1916468

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Small Arms Commission raises alarm over untraceable weapons posing security threat

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons has raised concerns about the untraceable and unaccounted-for small arms and light weapons currently circulating in the country.

Out of the total 2.3 million weapons in circulation, around 1.1 million cannot be accounted for, which poses a significant threat to the country's security.

The commission's Head of the National Arms Marking Programme, Frank Boateng Asumani, disclosed ongoing efforts to reduce the proliferation of these arms at a regional conference on improvised anti-personal mines' humanitarian impact.

The commission is currently seeking funding to assess the extent of the weapons' proliferation, which includes AK47s, pistols, pump-action guns, and locally manufactured guns.

