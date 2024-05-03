Small-Scale Miners doubt Bawumia's promise to improve living standards

Politics of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Association of Small-Scale Miners has expressed skepticism about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's promise to improve their living standards if elected as President.



Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), pledged to make small-scale miners millionaires and multi-millionaires by allocating mining concessions to them.



Michael Kojo Preprah, the President of the association, described the promise as a political gimmick aimed at winning votes from miners.



He accused the Vice President of contributing to the hardships faced by the small-scale mining industry, particularly referencing the one-year ban on the sector and the burning of excavators.



Preprah criticized Dr. Bawumia for not addressing the challenges faced by small-scale miners during his tenure as Vice President. He dismissed the promises as deceitful and stated that the association was not convinced to support him.



Preprah highlighted that due to the government's actions, Dr. Bawumia did not campaign in mining districts in 2020.



He emphasized that the promises made by the Vice President were seen as jokes and lies, as they believed he was only making them to win votes and not to genuinely improve their livelihoods.