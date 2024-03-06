Social Democratic Forum urges NDC to reconsider selection of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

Politics of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

The potential selection of Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections has raised concerns from the Social Democratic Forum of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The forum is advising against this choice and has given several reasons for their opposition.



In a statement signed by Ahianu Folivi George, the Social Democratic Forum analysed that Naana Jane’s performance in the last elections caused significant setbacks for the NDC.



It is believed that her missteps during the campaign cost the party valuable support and ultimately contributed to their defeat. in the 2020 general elections.



According to the Daily Guide, the forum believes that her candidacy may not be in the best interest of the party’s success in the upcoming elections.



Instead, the Social Democratic Forum suggests that the candidate should consider candidates from the Ashanti region, such as Sam Jonah or Joseph Yamin, who they believe could potentially strengthen the party’s position in this region.



The forum highlights the experience and influence of these candidates, stating that their inclusion could significantly improve the party’s fortunes and help garner support from the Ashanti region, which is a crucial demographic in the upcoming elections.



Mr. Mahama and the leadership of the NDC are urged by the Social Democratic Forum to carefully consider their concerns and make a decision that will benefit the party and its electoral prospects.



The forum concludes its statement by expressing gratitude for the attention given to this matter. The NDC has yet to release an official statement regarding the concerns raised by the Social Democratic Forum.



It is expected that many will be closely watching how the NDC addresses these concerns and the impact it may have on their choice of the Vice Presidential candidate as the campaign for the upcoming elections intensifies.